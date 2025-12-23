University Marketing & Communications team wins Regional Emmy Award

A University Marketing & Communications team at Washington University in St. Louis won a 2025 Regional Emmy Award Oct. 25, and received one additional nomination, from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Mid-America Chapter.

The Emmy awards recognize excellence in television and digital video and focus public attention on outstanding cultural, educational, entertainment, news, informational programming and craft achievements.

Thomas Malkowicz (left) and Liam Otten produced an Emmy award-winning video and attended the Emmy award ceremony in October to receive it. (Courtesy photo)

The “Navigating the Mississippi” video won a Regional Emmy Award in the historical/cultural category. The producers of the video are Thomas Malkowicz, senior multimedia producer, and Liam Otten, senior news director for arts and humanities, in University Marketing & Communications.

The video follows Derek Hoeferlin, chair of landscape architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, on a guided canoe trip with graduate students along the Mississippi River. Through this experience, students learn firsthand about river systems and architecture, a focus of Hoeferlin’s research. WashU trustee Barbara Schaps Thomas, a 1976 alumna, serves as the series narrator.

Another University Marketing & Communications team also received a nomination for “Halting Hidden Hunger” in the category of human interest, which highlights School of Public Health Professor Lora Iannotti’s public health research in Ecuador.

Participants in the award-winning video included: Derek Hoeferlin, Sam Fox School, and Big Muddy Adventures, a company that provides guided river tours. Additional contributors included: Anne Cleary (writer), Whitney Curtis (videographer) and Sanchali Pothuru (videographer).