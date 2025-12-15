THE RECORD

Shen receives environmental performance award

By Sara Savat
Shen

Shiran Victoria Shen, an assistant professor of political science in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2025 World Citizen Prize in Environmental Performance from the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management. The award recognizes “research that assesses pathways to achieve measurable but as-yet unrealized gains in overall environmental performance, in particular to reduce consumption and waste.”

Shen studies how institutions and incentives influence climate and environmental actions around the world.  She is author of “The Political Regulation Wave: A Case of How Local Incentives Shape Air Quality in China,” published in 2022 by Cambridge University Press, and the forthcoming book “Compliance with Public Policy.” 

Aseem Prakash, a professor at the University of Washington, nominated Shen, praising her as “a rising leader in the field” and “an innovative scholar whose work spans political science, environmental sciences and public policy, offering a rare and rigorous window into how governments in hard-to-study but critical environments … craft and implement climate and environmental policies.” 

Read more on the Department of Political Science website.

