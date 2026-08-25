THE RECORD

AI agents prompt redesign of web for security, privacy, reliability

By Beth Miller
computer laptop with symbols on the illustration indicating connectivity
With a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation, Umar Iqbal, proposes to redesign the web with infrastructures that will allow AI agents to reliably use the web. (Credit: Iqbal, via Chat GPT)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the way we use the internet, which was originally developed to retrieve text documents. Now, with generative AI, we can create nearly anything, and with agentic web, we can have websites take actions for us without our involvement. But the web is not set up to handle these actions, says Umar Iqbal, assistant professor of computer science and engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

With a five-year, $587,043 CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation, Iqbal, an expert in machine learning, AI, and computer security and privacy, proposes to redesign the web with infrastructures that will allow these AI agents to reliably use the web.

Read the full story on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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