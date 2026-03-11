Edmond installed as William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor

Tonya Edmond presents her address “How Do We Do This Better?” during her installation Feb. 9 as the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

Tonya Edmond, a professor at the WashU Brown School, has been installed as the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor. A ceremony took place Feb. 9 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

A nationally recognized expert on violence against women and children, Edmond’s research tests the effectiveness of trauma-focused interventions and the implementation of evidence-based treatments for survivors of sexual violence, intimate partner violence and childhood abuse.

Although Gordon was not a social worker, then-Dean Benjamin Youngdahl, a fellow University of Minnesota alumnus, recruited him in 1951 to establish one of the nation’s first doctoral programs in social work at the Brown School. Gordon awarded the school’s first doctorate in social work to Sidney E. Zimbalist in 1955.