THE RECORD

American Society for Clinical Investigation honors early-career physician-scientists

Mullen (left) and Cao (Photo: WashU Medicine)

WashU Medicine faculty members Siyan “Stewart” Cao, MD, PhD, an assistant professor in gastroenterology, and Mary M. Mullen, MD, an assistant professor in gynecologic oncology, have received the Young Physician-Scientist Award from the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI).

The honor recognizes 50 physician-scientists nationwide who are early in their careers and have achieved accolades in their research. The annual award supports their involvement with three scientific associations — the ASCI, the Association of American Physicians and the American Physician Scientists Association — by offering leadership development workshops, panel discussions with ASCI members, virtual poster sessions and other career-enhancing activities.

The physician-scientists will be recognized in April at the associations’ joint annual meeting in Chicago.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

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