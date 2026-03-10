Dai named to Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list

Yifan Dai was selected for contributions to global cellular physiology

Dai

Yifan Dai, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the WashU McKelvey School of Engineering, has been named to the 2025 Forbes “30 Under 30” list in the Science category.

Dai’s expertise lies in decoding and encoding the physical chemistry of biological soft matter to understand biology and engineer precision medicine. His research aims to design synthetic biology-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, including ALS and Alzheimer’s diseases and antibiotic-resistant infections.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.