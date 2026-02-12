THE RECORD

2026 State of the University address scheduled

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin
Martin

The WashU campus community is invited to watch Chancellor Andrew D.
Martin’s 2026 State of the University address. Martin will share priority updates
and insights about the coming year and beyond. The event, which will be
livestreamed, takes place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2.

The presentation and Q&A will be moderated by Tonya Edmond, chair of the
Faculty Senate Council and the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor at the
Brown School. Other guests include Provost Mark Wes;, Sandro Galea, the
Margaret C. Ryan Dean of the School of Public Health; and Vice Chancellor for
Student Affairs Anna Gonzalez.

Registration is not required. Participants may tune in on the chancellor’s
website and submit questions during the session. The event
will also be recorded for future viewing.

2026 State of the University address scheduled

