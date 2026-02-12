2026 State of the University address scheduled

Martin

The WashU campus community is invited to watch Chancellor Andrew D.

Martin’s 2026 State of the University address. Martin will share priority updates

and insights about the coming year and beyond. The event, which will be

livestreamed, takes place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2.

The presentation and Q&A will be moderated by Tonya Edmond, chair of the

Faculty Senate Council and the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor at the

Brown School. Other guests include Provost Mark Wes;, Sandro Galea, the

Margaret C. Ryan Dean of the School of Public Health; and Vice Chancellor for

Student Affairs Anna Gonzalez.

Registration is not required. Participants may tune in on the chancellor’s

website and submit questions during the session. The event

will also be recorded for future viewing.