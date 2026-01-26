THE RECORD

Mumford named ACSA Distinguished Professor

Eric P. Mumford, the Rebecca and John Voyles Professor of Architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a 2026 Distinguished Professor by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA).

Eric Mumford speks during a Q&A preceding the fall 2024 opening of “Design Agendas,” a Kemper Art Museum exhibition that he co-curated. (Photo: Dmitri Jackson/WashU)

The annual award honors individuals who demonstrate outstanding teaching accomplishments that reflect a positive, stimulating and nurturing influence upon students.

The ACSA will formally present the award at its annual meeting this March in Chicago. Mumford is the fifth WashU professor to receive the honor since its inception in 1985. Previous honorees are Leslie J. Laskey, 1985-86; Joseph Passonneau, 1987-88; Paul Donnelly, 2006-07; and Bruce Lindsey, 2013-14.

For more about the award, visit the Sam Fox School website.

