THE RECORD

Himes wins AUDELCO Lifetime Achievement Award

By Liam Otten

Ron Himes, Washington University in St. Louis’ Henry E. Hampton Jr. Artist-in-Residence in Arts & Sciences and founder of the St. Louis Black Repertory Company, has won a 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from AUDELCO.

Himes poses at the 2025 AUDELCO recognition ceremony in New York. (Photo: Heather Himes)

Established in New York City in 1973, AUDELCO, the Audience Development Committee Inc., honors excellence in Black theater and aims to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in Black communities. The group’s 53rd annual recognition ceremony, also known as The Viv Awards, after founder Vivian Robinson, was held Nov. 17 at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem.

“The room was electric,” Himes told The St. Louis American. “To be recognized in that space, with people who have shaped Black theater for generations … was overwhelming. It was an honor to join that choir.”

Himes founded The Black Rep, now celebrating its 49th season, in 1976, while still a WashU student. He has produced and directed more than 200 plays, including all 10 plays in August Wilson’s acclaimed “Century Cycle.” Read more on The Black Rep website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Faculty, staff can apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

WashU Libraries opens applications for Newman travel fund, essay contest

Faculty mentoring workshop offered in January

Notables

Himes wins AUDELCO Lifetime Achievement Award

Garcia receives American Chemical Society award 

Shen receives environmental performance award

Obituaries

Brian Van Tine, professor of medicine, 53

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

Research Wire

Psychedelics disrupt normal link between brain’s neuronal activity and blood flow

T cells found in tonsils differ in key ways from those in blood

$3.2 million grant funds research on computational AI in fistulizing Crohn’s disease

The View From Here

12.08.25

11.24.25

11.12.25

Washington People

Amjad Musleh

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20