Himes wins AUDELCO Lifetime Achievement Award

Ron Himes, Washington University in St. Louis’ Henry E. Hampton Jr. Artist-in-Residence in Arts & Sciences and founder of the St. Louis Black Repertory Company, has won a 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from AUDELCO.

Himes poses at the 2025 AUDELCO recognition ceremony in New York. (Photo: Heather Himes)

Established in New York City in 1973, AUDELCO, the Audience Development Committee Inc., honors excellence in Black theater and aims to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in Black communities. The group’s 53rd annual recognition ceremony, also known as The Viv Awards, after founder Vivian Robinson, was held Nov. 17 at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem.



“The room was electric,” Himes told The St. Louis American. “To be recognized in that space, with people who have shaped Black theater for generations … was overwhelming. It was an honor to join that choir.”



Himes founded The Black Rep, now celebrating its 49th season, in 1976, while still a WashU student. He has produced and directed more than 200 plays, including all 10 plays in August Wilson’s acclaimed “Century Cycle.” Read more on The Black Rep website.