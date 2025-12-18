THE RECORD

College Prep Program accepting applications

Student corded at College Prep Program graduation
Oladipupo Fadeyi, a graduate of the College Prep Program and Hazelwood East High School, received a scholarship to WashU. (Photo: Michael Thomas/WashU)

WashU is accepting applications for its innovative College Prep Program (CPP), a no-cost, multi-year program that prepares first-generation, limited-income students for college. CPP scholars take college courses, prepare for the ACT, learn about the financial aid process, visit nearby universities and cultural institutions and, during their final summer, live on campus. CPP staff also support scholars during their college transition, serving as a resource no matter where they continue their educations. 

The College Prep Program at Washington University in St. Louis is open to students who:

  • Are currently in ninth grade and live in the St. Louis region
  • Will be a first-generation college student  whose household income is $75,000 or less  
  • Maintain a 2.5 unweighted cumulative GPA 
  • Commit to attend CPP’s Summer Academy for three consecutive summers (the third summer is residential), as well as attend a minimum of two Saturday sessions each semester during the academic year  

To apply, students must submit an online application, letter of recommendation and high school transcript. The deadline is Jan. 30. For more information, visit the CPP application page

Founded in 2014, CPP provides each scholar with a mentor to help them navigate the often-confusing college search and financial aid process. CPP graduates have received offers from community colleges, historically Black colleges and from state and private universities from across the nation, including WashU. 

