Yang honored with American Physical Society fellowship

Li Yang, the Albert Gordon Hill Professor of Physics in Arts & Sciences at Washignton University in St. Louis, has been named a 2025 fellow of the American Physical Society (APS).

The APS, an international organization with more than 50,000 members, awards fellowships to physicists who have demonstrated excellence in research, teaching and advancing the field. Candidates are nominated by their peers.

“This fellowship is a great honor,” Yang said. “Several other physics faculty members at WashU are also APS fellows, which speaks to the strength of the entire department.”

In announcing the fellowship, the APS highlighted Yang’s computational approach to low-dimensional quantum materials. A member of the Institute of Materials Science & Engineering and the Center for Quantum Leaps, Yang uses high-performance supercomputers to predict the optical, magnetic and electronic properties of ultrathin materials at the nanoscale level.

