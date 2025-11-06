THE RECORD

Yang honored with American Physical Society fellowship

Li Yang, the Albert Gordon Hill Professor of Physics in Arts & Sciences at Washignton University in St. Louis, has been named a 2025 fellow of the American Physical Society (APS).

Yang

The APS, an international organization with more than 50,000 members, awards fellowships to physicists who have demonstrated excellence in research, teaching and advancing the field. Candidates are nominated by their peers.

“This fellowship is a great honor,” Yang said. “Several other physics faculty members at WashU are also APS fellows, which speaks to the strength of the entire department.”

In announcing the fellowship, the APS highlighted Yang’s computational approach to low-dimensional quantum materials. A member of the Institute of Materials Science & Engineering and the Center for Quantum Leaps, Yang uses high-performance supercomputers to predict the optical, magnetic and electronic properties of ultrathin materials at the nanoscale level.

Read more on the Ampersand website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Reminder: enroll for 2026 benefits during open enrollment

Flags lowered in memory of Dick Cheney

Box, OneDrive data storage limited

Notables

Yang honored with American Physical Society fellowship

Dehdashti honored by radiological society for outstanding research 

WashU engineering alumni earn first prize at inventor’s competition

Obituaries

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

James Ballard, former director of Engineering Communication Center, 79

Research Wire

Tissue ‘tipping points’: How cells collectively switch from healthy to disease states

$3 million grant funds research on mental health challenges of Alzheimer’s 

Better tools to improve ‘computer vision’

The View From Here

10.27.25

10.13.25

09.29.25

Washington People

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Kenneth Andrews

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20