Wang receives 2025 Google PhD fellowship

By Channing Suhl
Wang

Ruiqi Wang, a doctoral student in computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a recipient of a 2025 Google PhD fellowship in health research. He is the first McKelvey Engineering student to receive this highly competitive honor.

Wang’s project uses state-of-the-art transformers and vision-language models to detect actions and identify human cognitive errors in kitchen tasks in smart homes for people with cognitive impairments. The project builds on an interdisciplinary collaboration, known as Smart Kitchen, between the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and the Program in Occupational Therapy at WashU Medicine.

