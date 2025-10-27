THE RECORD

Better tools to improve ‘computer vision’

Nathan Jacobs
Jacobs

Researchers in the lab of WashU’s Nathan Jacobs have released a round of “computer vision” tools that can help with species classification and autonomous driving technologies.

The work was presented during the International Conference on Computer Vision.

Jacobs, a professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, specializes in developing tools that help machines “see” the world with increasing specificity.

One of these tools can greatly assist wildlife researchers by providing better image detail to allow for species classification down to the taxonomic level, something the current technology is lacking. Jacobs and doctoral student Srikumar Sastry developed the taxonomic tool.

The second presentation for the conference included a technology for improving the stereo depth perception of computer vision systems, such as those used in autonomous vehicle development. Doctoral student Feng Qiao co-authored the research with Jacobs.

