Bellamy installed as Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor

Jennifer Bellamy discusses her work during her Oct. 8 installation as the Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor at the Brown School. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)

Jennifer Bellamy, a professor and director of the Evaluation Center at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been installed as the Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor. An installation ceremony was held Oct. 8 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

Bellamy is a social worker with expertise in fathering, child maltreatment prevention and child welfare. Her experience includes clinical work in university mental health services and project coordination for the Texas Fragile Families Initiative, a multisite demonstration project serving young, unmarried, low-income fathers.

Her current work focuses on the engagement of fathers in child and family services by implementing family and system-level interventions. Bellamy is a co-developer of the Dads Matter-HV intervention, recognized by the California Evidence Based Clearinghouse for Child Welfare, and the Nurturing Dads and Partners program. She is a member of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

Khinduka is the former George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor. As dean of the Brown School from 1974-2004, he was instrumental in launching a number of major initiatives, including pioneering both interdisciplinary and international research; creating 12 endowed professorships and over 200 scholarships; building an endowment of over $100 million; constructing a new facility for the school; and developing dual-degree programs.

The Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professorship was established in 2003 through a gift from Roma Broida Wittcoff in honor of Khinduka. A long-time supporter of WashU, Wittcoff has helped fund numerous building projects, program initiatives and scholarships.

At WashU, she serves on the Women’s Society, WashU Medicine National Council and Board of Trustees, to which she was elected in 1984 and is now an honorary emerita member. She received WashU’s Robert S. Brookings Award in 1993 and both the Brown School Dean’s Medal and WashU Medicine Second Century Award in 1995.

Wittcoff earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from WashU in 1945.