THE RECORD

Bellamy installed as Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor

By Neil Schoenherr
Jennifer Bellamy discusses her work during her Oct. 8 installation as the Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor at the Brown School. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)

Jennifer Bellamy, a professor and director of the Evaluation Center at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been installed as the Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor. An installation ceremony was held Oct. 8 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

Bellamy is a social worker with expertise in fathering, child maltreatment prevention and child welfare. Her experience includes clinical work in university mental health services and project coordination for the Texas Fragile Families Initiative, a multisite demonstration project serving young, unmarried, low-income fathers.

Her current work focuses on the engagement of fathers in child and family services by implementing family and system-level interventions. Bellamy is a co-developer of the Dads Matter-HV intervention, recognized by the California Evidence Based Clearinghouse for Child Welfare, and the Nurturing Dads and Partners program. She is a member of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

Khinduka is the former George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor. As dean of the Brown School from 1974-2004, he was instrumental in launching a number of major initiatives, including pioneering both interdisciplinary and international research; creating 12 endowed professorships and over 200 scholarships; building an endowment of over $100 million; constructing a new facility for the school; and developing dual-degree programs.

The Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professorship was established in 2003 through a gift from Roma Broida Wittcoff in honor of Khinduka. A long-time supporter of WashU, Wittcoff has helped fund numerous building projects, program initiatives and scholarships.

At WashU, she serves on the Women’s Society, WashU Medicine National Council and Board of Trustees, to which she was elected in 1984 and is now an honorary emerita member. She received WashU’s Robert S. Brookings Award in 1993 and both the Brown School Dean’s Medal and WashU Medicine Second Century Award in 1995.

Wittcoff earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from WashU in 1945.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Faculty mentoring workshop offered in January

Faculty invited to apply for leadership grants

Reminder: apply for staff leadership program today

Notables

Bellamy installed as Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor

Lohmann installed as the George Engelmann Professor of Botany

Roberts named fellow of American Mathematical Society

Obituaries

Brian Van Tine, professor of medicine, 53

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

Research Wire

Global projects win seed funding

Creed to study dopamine system changes in chronic nerve pain

Wang receives 2025 Google PhD fellowship

The View From Here

11.24.25

11.12.25

10.27.25

Washington People

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Kenneth Andrews

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20