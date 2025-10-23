WashU faculty research honored with ‘test of time’ award

A team of WashU faculty and alumni has received recognition for a pioneering paper that has been influential in the field of embedded software for more than a decade.

Professors Gill (left) and Lu received recognition for research that stands “the test of time.”

The paper, titled “RT-Xen: Towards Real-time Hypervisor Scheduling in Xen,” received the 2025 Test of Time award from EmSoft, the flagship conference on embedded software.

The authors were Sisu Xi, who earned a doctorate in computer science and engineering from the engineering school in 2014 and now works as a principal software engineer for Hebbia; Justin Wilson, who earned a doctorate in computer science and engineering from the school in 2016 and now works as a principal software engineer at Object Computing Inc.; Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering and director of the AI for Health Institute at Washington University in St. Louis; and Christopher Gill, a professor of computer science and engineering at McKelvey Engineering.

The award recognizes papers that are at least 10 years old and have had a longstanding impact.

