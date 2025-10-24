Smyser named director of the Division of Pediatric & Developmental Neurology

Christopher D. Smyser, MD, an internationally renowned pediatric neurologist specializing in neonatal neurology and infant brain development, has been appointed director of the Division of Pediatric & Developmental Neurology at WashU Medicine. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Christopher D. Smyser, MD, a professor of neurology, of psychiatry, of neurosurgery, of pediatrics and of radiology, has been named director of the Division of Pediatric & Developmental Neurology in the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A specialist in neonatal neurology, Smyser has served in leadership roles for multiple national and international clinical organizations and driven multidisciplinary research to provide a greater understanding of infant brain development and neurodevelopmental disabilities. Smyser’s appointment began Sept. 1.

“Dr. Christopher Smyser brings a rare combination of qualities that uniquely position him to excel as division director,” said Jin-Moo Lee, MD, PhD, the Andrew B. & Gretchen P. Jones Professor in Neurology and head of the Department of Neurology. “He is an internationally renowned physician-scientist, a highly sought-after mentor, an exceptional clinician and a dynamic leader with a clear strategic vision.”

