Sam Fox School presents Awards for Distinction

Awards for Distinction honorees are (from left): Vicki Match Suna, Balázs Bognár, Alexandra Mei, Lavar Munroe, Rachel Youn, Molly Needelman and Stacy Bourne. (Photo: Gara Lacy/WashU)

Vicki Match Suna, executive vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities at NYU Langone Health, has received the 2026 Dean’s Medal from the WashU Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Suna (AB ’80, MArch ’82), leads strategic campus planning, design, construction, real estate, property management, facilities operations, food and nutrition services, and the art program across the organization’s 15 million-square-foot portfolio. A registered architect, she previously held roles at leading design firms and served on key New York City boards, including the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission. She is a WashU trustee, chair of the Sam Fox School National Council and member of the university’s New York Regional Cabinet.

Suna was recognized during the Sam Fox School’s annual Awards for Distinction ceremony, held April 17 in Steinberg Hall. Also recognized during the ceremony were six other outstanding alumni:

Awards for Distinction

Balázs Bognár, AB ‘00

Stacy Bourne, MAUD ‘98

Lavar Munroe, MFA ‘13

Molly Needelman, BFA ‘08

Recent Alumni Award

Alexandra Mei, BDes ‘15

Rachel Youn, BFA ‘17

Presented annually, the Awards for Distinction recognizes alumni, friends and leaders in their fields for professional achievement in architecture, art and design and/or for service to their profession, the community or the Sam Fox School and WashU. Read more about the honorees on the Sam Fox School website.