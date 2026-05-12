Science students win annual awards

The Department of Biology in WashU Arts & Sciences has named the 2026 student winners of its annual awards. They are:

Olivia Kowalczyk, a senior majoring in biology and east Asian languages and cultures, with a minor in design, received the Harrison D. Stalker Award, given to a student whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.

Jasmine Najari, a senior majoring in biology and anthropology with a specialization in global health and environment, won the Garland Allen Prize, awarded to a student who has made significant efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Matthew Pottinger, a senior majoring in biology with a specialization in ecology and evolution, received the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize, given to the thesis showing greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications. Separately, Ben Cook and Suzy Schwabl, seniors at WashU McKelvey Engineering, also won Quatrano prizes.