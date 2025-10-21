Public comments welcome during WashU PD reaccreditation process

The Washington University in St. Louis Police Department (WashU PD) is in the process of pursuing reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

As part of that process, CALEA is accepting public comments. WashU community members may share comments by visiting the WashU PD website and clicking on the public comment portal. Comments are being accepted until Oct. 26.

To earn reaccreditation, WashU PD must meet standards in policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services.