Applications, nominations sought for Confluence Award

The Confluence Collaborative for Community Engagement is now accepting nominations and submissions for the William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award. 

The Confluence Award is designed to elevate Washington University in St. Louis’ regional investment by encouraging community-engaged research through academic-community member teams that enhance WashU’s impact in St. Louis. A $50,000 cash prize is given in recognition of community-engaged research initiatives.

As part of the Confluence Award process, WashU will recognize contributions to community-engaged research by early-career faculty through the Provost Impact Award for Early Career Community-Engaged Research. That award defines “early career” as postdoctoral fellows, assistant professors and non-tenure track faculty with less than five years of experience. Those who are eligible can request consideration as part of the Confluence Award application. Consideration for the early-career award does not impact consideration for the larger Confluence Award.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 15. Nominations are not required to apply for the award. The application is open to all WashU faculty for ongoing or recent work and is due Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the Confluence Award website.

