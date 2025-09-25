Dai receives $200,000 grant from Alzheimer’s Association

Fluorescent image shows the electrochemical effect of protein assemblies. (Image: Dai lab)

Yifan Dai, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a three-year $200,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association to support his research investigating the electrochemistry of neurotoxic protein assemblies.

Dai’s work aims to shed light on the way two seemingly unrelated processes — the development of chemical toxicity and the formation of neurotoxic protein assemblies — couple together through transition-state-dependent, interfacial electrochemical properties to lead to the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

