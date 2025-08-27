WashU Medicine selected for Parkinson’s disease training program

WashU Medicine’s Department of Neurology was selected to train a movement disorder clinician-researcher over a two-year period. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has selected Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis as one of eight international academic medical centers in the Edmond J. Safra Fellowship in Movement Disorders Class of 2028.

Through the commitment of the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, the Edmond J. Safra Fellowship in Movement Disorders is making a lasting impact around the world by growing the base of movement disorder clinician-researchers — neurologists with specific training and expertise in diagnosing and treating Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.

Baijayanta Maiti, MD, PhD, fellowship director in the section of movement disorders and associate professor of neurology at WashU Medicine, will lead the new fellowship program. The fellow, selected from all individuals applying to the movement disorders fellowship program as clinician-researchers, will begin on or before July 2026.

