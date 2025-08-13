THE RECORD

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor to visit WashU

Sonia Sotomayor
Sotomayor

Washington University in St. Louis will host a “fireside chat” featuring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Field House of the Athletic Complex.

The conversation, moderated by Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, is part of the university’s Assembly Series and will explore Sotomayor’s new book, “Just Shine! How to Be a Better You,” a children’s picture book inspired by Sotomayor’s mother Celina’s life journey and work helping others.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited; advance registration is required and will close Sept. 2 or when seats are full. Attendees will receive confirmation details that include security protocols and parking information. All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of “Just Shine!,” courtesy of WashU.

Registration for the event opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27. For more information or to register, visit the Happenings at WashU website or contact Special Events via email, specialevents@wustl.edu, or by calling 833-284-4698.

