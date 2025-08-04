New alumni and career center to honor late entrepreneur, WashU benefactor

Construction is underway on a new alumni welcome and career engagement building, located at 6200 Forsyth Blvd.

The building will serve as the front door to welcome Washington University in St. Louis alumni when they return to the Danforth Campus, and as a hub for students, alumni and employers to interact in various ways, including on-campus interviews, career expos, networking and recruiting events.

The building, on the southwest corner of the intersection of Forsyth and Skinker boulevards, will be named the Neil S. Hirsch Center in recognition of a pledge to support the facility from Hirsch’s widow, Laura DeLuca Hirsch, through the Neil S. Hirsch Foundation, which was made during the quiet phase of “With You: The WashU Campaign.” Neil Hirsch, who died in 2021, was an entrepreneur who revolutionized the trading of government, fixed-income and foreign exchange securities by creating technology to collect and disseminate information not otherwise available to traders at that time.

“Preparing students for fulfilling and successful careers after graduation is one of the most important things we do at WashU. But that doesn’t just happen inside the classroom, and it doesn’t stop when they receive their diploma,” WashU Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said.

“The Neil S. Hirsch Center is an investment in the futures of our students and alumni. It will better enable us to facilitate successful student career outcomes and continue to support alumni as they progress through their career journeys. We believe it will also be a compelling feature for prospective students and their families as it communicates the comprehensive professional development services we provide.

“We are grateful to Laura and the Neil S. Hirsch Foundation for recognizing and supporting this important work.”

Set to open in early 2027, the Hirsch Center will strengthen career engagement and alumni services by bringing these activities together under one roof, according to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs.

“Having these programs in the same building will increase the university’s ability to coordinate different activities and organically integrate career engagement with alumni services, which share many overlapping goals,” Gonzalez said.

“Our hope is that the Hirsch Center will foster a vibrant, multigenerational community where we not only support our students, but also create connections with alumni who are eager to assist the next generation of leaders.”

About the Hirsch Center

In addition to ample meeting and event spaces, the Hirsch Center was designed to encourage impromptu connections. (Image courtesy of Christner Architects)

The more than 30,000-square-foot, three-story building was designed by St. Louis-based Christner Architects. Another St. Louis company, Clayco, is the general contractor.

The center’s interior was designed to facilitate impromptu connections between students, alumni, employers, campus visitors and staff. It will include a dedicated employer lounge, interview rooms and other flexible, mixed-use spaces. A large, shared event space on the third floor will accommodate career workshops, networking panels, reunion gatherings and more.

The first floor will also contain a student lounge; a library containing alumni memorabilia; and a clothing closet where students can access professional attire for interviews. Finally, echoing the open, green expanses on the Danforth Campus, the first floor will open onto a tree-lined courtyard.

Honoring an innovative entrepreneur

Hirsch

In 1969, a then-21-year-old Hirsch founded Telerate, a company that collected and disseminated information for traders dealing in government, fixed-income and foreign exchange securities. The company expanded rapidly, eventually reaching more than 80 countries before being sold to Dow Jones in 1990.

After two years on the Dow Jones board of directors and its management committee, Hirsch went on to acquire a controlling interest in Loanet, a company that processed over 80% of securities borrowed and loaned in the United States. He later sold Loanet to SunGard Data Systems.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Hirsch was recognized as a generous and passionate polo player and a dedicated advocate for children. During his lifetime, he made gifts to support Olin Business School, including scholarships and naming a classroom in Simon Hall in honor of his father. He was an active member of the Wellington, Fla., community, where he supported numerous organizations, including providing funding for the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club.

While Hirsch never attended WashU, several family members have connections to the university. His sister, the late Jacqueline Hirsch Brown, AB ’63, was married to the late Mel Brown, AB ’57, JD ’61, an active, longtime university volunteer who served on the WashU Board of Trustees from 1999-2003. Brown also served as chair of the Alumni Board of Governors and as president of the Eliot Society. Brown’s son, Steven Brown, JD ’95, is married to Rebecca Brown, JD ’96, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and university governance.

“It’s fitting for Neil’s name to be associated with a building that will play a key role in empowering students to achieve their career aspirations,” said Steven Rappaport, JD ’74, a former WashU trustee, former member and chair of the School of Law National Council and longtime business associate of Hirsch.

“His own career was a model of innovation and ingenuity, and he was deeply committed to investing in the potential of young people. I can think of no better way to honor his legacy.”

Rappaport also serves as a trustee of the Neil S. Hirsch Foundation along with DeLuca Hirsch, Robert Flug and Judith A. Garson, JD ’75.