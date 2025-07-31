THE RECORD

Former Boeing executive to lead professional education division

By Leah Shaffer
Bade

John F. Bade, a former executive of The Boeing Co. and a longtime professor of practice, has been named executive director of the Henry Edwin Sever Institute in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. The new role took effect July 1.

Bade has been program director of graduate studies in Sever’s Engineering Management program since 2022. He will continue in that role and as a professor of practice.

“I am delighted that John Bade will be leading the Sever Institute,” said Aaron F. Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “John’s extensive experience as an engineer and professor of practice, combined with his doctoral training and expertise in engineering management, uniquely qualify him to oversee these graduate programs. These programs cater to a diverse group of students aiming to advance their professional education in McKelvey Engineering.”

