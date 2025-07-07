THE RECORD

Danforth Staff Council selects new members, leaders

The Danforth Staff Council at WashU has added 10 new members and elected its executive officers for the new academic year. 

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions. 

This year’s executive committee is: 

Chair: Haley Dolosic, Undergraduate Admissions 

Co-chair: Jessica Hung, Workday Student 

Secretary: Lauren Schmuke, Disability Resources 

Treasurer: Angel Algarin, McKelvey School of Engineering  

Archivist: Stephanie Andersen, Brown School 

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30, 2026. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed.

New members on the council are: 

Juman Al Bukhari, Human Resources Learning & Development 

Karen Bland, Provost’s Office 

Bella DeArmitt, University Advancement 

Cassie Dixon, Brown School 

Sarah Edmondson, Campus Life 

Maia Elkana, Institute for School Partnership 

Natalie Heath, University Advancement 

Danella Lang, WashU Police Department 

Seth Matteson-Bellitto, Olin Business School 

Christy Potthast, School of Public Health 

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website

