Danforth Staff Council selects new members, leaders

The Danforth Staff Council at WashU has added 10 new members and elected its executive officers for the new academic year.

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.

This year’s executive committee is:

Chair: Haley Dolosic, Undergraduate Admissions

Co-chair: Jessica Hung, Workday Student

Secretary: Lauren Schmuke, Disability Resources

Treasurer: Angel Algarin, McKelvey School of Engineering

Archivist: Stephanie Andersen, Brown School

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30, 2026. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed.

New members on the council are:

Juman Al Bukhari, Human Resources Learning & Development

Karen Bland, Provost’s Office

Bella DeArmitt, University Advancement

Cassie Dixon, Brown School

Sarah Edmondson, Campus Life

Maia Elkana, Institute for School Partnership

Natalie Heath, University Advancement

Danella Lang, WashU Police Department

Seth Matteson-Bellitto, Olin Business School

Christy Potthast, School of Public Health

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.