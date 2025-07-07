Danforth Staff Council selects new members, leaders

The Danforth Staff Council at WashU has added 10 new members and elected its executive officers for the new academic year.
The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.
This year’s executive committee is:
Chair: Haley Dolosic, Undergraduate Admissions
Co-chair: Jessica Hung, Workday Student
Secretary: Lauren Schmuke, Disability Resources
Treasurer: Angel Algarin, McKelvey School of Engineering
Archivist: Stephanie Andersen, Brown School
Executive officers’ terms run until June 30, 2026. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years and can be renewed.
New members on the council are:
Juman Al Bukhari, Human Resources Learning & Development
Karen Bland, Provost’s Office
Bella DeArmitt, University Advancement
Cassie Dixon, Brown School
Sarah Edmondson, Campus Life
Maia Elkana, Institute for School Partnership
Natalie Heath, University Advancement
Danella Lang, WashU Police Department
Seth Matteson-Bellitto, Olin Business School
Christy Potthast, School of Public Health
For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.