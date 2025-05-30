Reis named co-editor of Journal of Physical Activity and Health

Reis

Rodrigo S. Reis, a professor at the School of Public Health and an expert on the intersection of physical activity, the built environment and health, has been appointed co-editor of the Journal of Physical Activity and Health. His three-year tenure will begin in January.

The Journal of Physical Activity and Health is an interdisciplinary peer-reviewed journal that publishes a broad range of research on physical activity and its implications for health. As co-editor, Reis will collaborate with a team of editors to oversee the journal’s peer-review process and work with other members of the journal’s leadership team on strategic initiatives.

