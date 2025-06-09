THE RECORD

Obituary: Jeremy Goldbach, Brown School professor, 42

Goldbach

Jeremy Goldbach, a nationally recognized scholar on LGBTQ+ mental health and the inaugural Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, died Saturday, June 7, 2025, of cancer. He was 42.

Goldbach also served as associate dean for faculty affairs at the Brown School, where his loss is deeply felt across the community.

“The Brown School has lost one of its pillars,” said Dorian Traube, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School. “Jeremy was a teacher, researcher, administrative leader, and supremely witty, wholehearted friend.”

For more than 15 years, Goldbach dedicated his career to research and teaching aimed at reducing stigma and advancing the well-being of LGBTQ+ children and adolescents. His work received support from numerous organizations, including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense and several foundations.

In 2010, he co-developed Proud & Empowered, a program designed to help empower LGBTQ+ youth and improve school climate.

In 2022, he was named the school’s first Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education, an appointment honoring pioneering sex researchers William Masters and Virginia Johnson, who conducted much of their work at WashU. At the Brown School, Goldbach also directed the Sexuality, Health and Gender Center.

Memorial details will be shared later. 

Read the full obituary on the Brown School website.

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New guidelines set for Live Near Your Work program

New FARM grants support research for healthier food, planet

Register for parking permits, Metro passes soon

Notables

Sinclair installed as Thomas F. Eagleton University Professor of Public Affairs and Political Science

Two students named Beckman Scholars

Messbarger contributes to ‘Cambridge History of the Papacy’

Obituaries

Obituary: Jeremy Goldbach, Brown School professor, 42

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

Research Wire

Students don’t learn the way they think they do

New approach reverses opioid overdoses more safely, rat study shows 

Fogarty awarded fellowship for post-stroke imaging studies 

The View From Here

05.15.25

05.12.25

05.05.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20