THE RECORD

Halvorsen advises on spirituality study

By Neil Schoenherr
Halvorsen
Halvorsen

Cal Halvorsen, an associate professor at the WashU Brown School, served as adviser on a CoGenerate survey on faith communities and engagement.

CoGenerate worked with YouGov to conduct a national survey of 1,500 adults in the U.S. about their religious and spiritual communities, their interaction with older and younger people and their views on building connections across different age groups. The survey was nationally representative by gender, age, race, education and political affiliation.

The findings reveal considerable age segregation in people’s lives and a strong appetite for intergenerational connection and collaboration — or “co-generation” — to counter it. They also identify challenges and opportunities for harnessing co-generation to support spiritual growth and transform religious life.

Halvorsen is a gerontological social work scholar whose work is at the confluence of aging societies, paid and unpaid work, and social purpose and impact.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New FARM grants support research for healthier food, planet

Register for parking permits, Metro passes soon

Child tuition benefit webinar offered

Notables

Judaken installed as Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Jewish History & Thought

Medical students celebrate teachers, mentors 

Brown School presents 2025 Awards of Distinction

Obituaries

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Research Wire

Halvorsen advises on spirituality study

Eating disorders a hidden crisis on college campuses

A new approach to control light in photonic circuits

The View From Here

05.15.25

05.12.25

05.05.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20