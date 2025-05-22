Halvorsen advises on spirituality study

Halvorsen

Cal Halvorsen, an associate professor at the WashU Brown School, served as adviser on a CoGenerate survey on faith communities and engagement.

CoGenerate worked with YouGov to conduct a national survey of 1,500 adults in the U.S. about their religious and spiritual communities, their interaction with older and younger people and their views on building connections across different age groups. The survey was nationally representative by gender, age, race, education and political affiliation.

The findings reveal considerable age segregation in people’s lives and a strong appetite for intergenerational connection and collaboration — or “co-generation” — to counter it. They also identify challenges and opportunities for harnessing co-generation to support spiritual growth and transform religious life.

Halvorsen is a gerontological social work scholar whose work is at the confluence of aging societies, paid and unpaid work, and social purpose and impact.