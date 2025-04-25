Olin Business School honors 2025 distinguished alumni

Lynn Gorguze, PMBA ’86, received the 2025 Dean’s Medal from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis in recognition of her service and dedication to the school.

The 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients pose with Mike Mazzeo (center), dean and the Knight Family Professor at WashU Olin Business School, during the award ceremony. They are: Aaron Powell (left), Robert Lowenthal, Alaina Macía, Lynn Gorguze, Clay Canfield and Chris Hoffmann. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./WashU)

Dean Mike Mazzeo said Gorguze, who serves on Olin’s National Council, has been a trusted source of guidance and support since he began his tenure at the business school.

“If Lynn volunteers to be involved in an activity or supporting the school, she is all in, in terms of being present, bringing all of her knowledge and experience to the assignment, and going above and beyond in her contribution,” Mazzeo said.

Gorguze is chair and CEO of Cameron Holdings, a family office investor that acquires and operates privately held middle-market manufacturing and service companies. With offices in San Diego and St. Louis, Cameron has made more than 50 acquisitions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $1 billion.

Gorguze was recognized March 27 at the school’s annual Olin Distinguished Alumni Awards at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

At the event, the school also recognized three outstanding alumni who have attained distinction in their careers as well as three emerging leaders. The outstanding alumni awards went to Robert Lowenthal, BSBA ‘98, president of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and the firm’s broker-dealer Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.; Alaina Macía, BS ’98, MBA ‘02, president and CEO of Medical Transportation Management Inc.; and Aaron Powell, BSBA ’93, CEO of Pizza Hut Global.

Clay Canfield, BSBA ‘23, founder of Sobriety Hub Software; Chris Hoffmann, MBA ’16, MLS ’18, CEO of HB Solutions Group; and Cambrie Nelson, AB ’09, MBA ’17, director and chief of staff of the gender equality division at the Gates Foundation, received the emerging leader awards.

