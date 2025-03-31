Simone Biles to give WashU’s 164th Commencement address

Simone Biles, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, will deliver the 2025 Commencement address at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Martin made the announcement during a toast Monday, March 31, in Brookings Quadrangle to members of the Class of 2025, which includes undergraduate, graduate and professional degree candidates.

The university’s 164th Commencement ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 12, on Francis Olympic Field on the Danforth Campus.

During the ceremony, Biles will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. She will address more than 3,400 members of the Class of 2025 and their friends and family members.

“I am excited to share that Simone Biles, a legendary athlete and role model, will address the members of the WashU Class of 2025 and their guests at Commencement,” Martin said.

“As the most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone’s dominance on the mat is well documented. But what is even more impressive is her work off the mat, advocating for athletes’ mental health, foster care children and sexual assault victims.

“Simone is a wonderful example of the power of living life on one’s own terms with determination, grit and grace. I am confident that she will inspire our graduates as they set out on their own journeys to greatness.”

Martin also announced the five other honorary degree recipients and the Commencement ceremony’s honorary grand marshal:

Jenifer Lewis, movie, television and Broadway actress, nicknamed “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” two-time author, St. Louis native and community activist, Doctor of Fine Arts;

Paula C. Riney, longtime philanthropist and co-founder of The Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation, which provides funding for scientific research on multiple myeloma and related cancers, Doctor of Humanities;

Roger O. Riney, founder and former CEO of the discount brokerage firm Scottrade and co-founder of The Paula and Rodger Riney Foundation, Doctor of Humanities;

Rochelle Walensky, MD, WashU alumna, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and one of the most prominent physician-scientists in the world, Doctor of Science;

Jess B. Yawitz, WashU alumnus, founder and retired chairman and chief executive officer of NISA Investment Advisors, Doctor of Business; and

Honorary Grand Marshal Stuart Greenbaum, the Bank of America Professor Emeritus of Managerial Leadership and former dean of Olin Business School.

During the class toast, Martin also announced the two graduating students who were selected to deliver talks during the ceremony. Senior Elijah Darden, a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in psychological and brain sciences from Arts & Sciences, was selected by a committee of students, faculty and staff after an application process to be the undergraduate student speaker.

Vijay Ramani, vice provost for graduate education and the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, selected Kendall Burks as the graduate student speaker. Burks is a candidate for both a Doctor of Medicine and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Washington University’s Medical Scientist Training Program

The Commencement ceremony will be followed by a festival stretching from Francis Field on the west end of the Danforth Campus to Tisch Park on the east end. The festival will feature lawn games, photo booths, live entertainment and food from St. Louis eateries.

For more information about Commencement, visit the Commencement website.

About Simone Biles

The most decorated gymnast in history with 41 medals across World Championships and the Olympic Games, Simone Biles holds the most World Championship medals (30, including 23 gold medals) in gymnastics history. A three-time Olympian, her 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, are the most by a U.S. gymnast.

A three-time Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and an Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, she has earned the rare distinction of having five skills named in her honor — The Biles — in the beam, floor and vault disciplines.

Biles’ extraordinary accomplishments have received widespread recognition, including the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Time’s “100 Most Influential People,” Forbes’ “30 Under 30”, Ebony Power 100, People’s “Women Changing the World,” USA Today’s “100 Women of the Century” and CNN Heroes, among others.

Her autobiography, “Courage to Soar,” was a New York Times bestseller and was developed into an award-winning TV special on Lifetime, while her Snap Originals series, “Daring Simone Biles,” received an NAACP Image Award.

An ambassador for Friends of the Children, Biles uses her platform to help advocate for change and to support initiatives that provide education and assistance for children and young adults connected to adoption, foster care and overall wellness.