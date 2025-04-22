Jiao receives American Chemical Society award

Jiao

Feng Jiao, the Lauren and Lee Fixel Distinguished Professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been chosen to receive the 2025 American Chemical Society Division of Energy & Fuels Mid-Career Award.

That award was established in 2021 and recognizes outstanding contributions in energy and fuel chemistry.

The Jiao research group focuses on advancing electrochemical technologies to address global challenges in energy storage, chemical manufacturing and food production.

