THE RECORD

Jiao receives American Chemical Society award

By Zhengyang Li
headshot of Jiao
Jiao

Feng Jiao, the Lauren and Lee Fixel Distinguished Professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been chosen to receive the 2025 American Chemical Society Division of Energy & Fuels Mid-Career Award.

That award was established in 2021 and recognizes outstanding contributions in energy and fuel chemistry.

The Jiao research group focuses on advancing electrochemical technologies to address global challenges in energy storage, chemical manufacturing and food production.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU moves training to Workday Learning

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Learn about inspiring people at WashU

Notables

Jiao receives American Chemical Society award

Gibson leads global ranking of productive political scientists

Four students named Goldwater Scholars

Obituaries

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Research Wire

Pollina honored for innovations in neuroscience

Study to explore influence of estrogen on aortic aneurysm progression

Baldridge receives Global Grant for Gut Health award 

The View From Here

04.14.25

04.07.25

03.31.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20