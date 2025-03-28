THE RECORD

WashU moves training to Workday Learning

WashU is in the process of moving training and courses from Learn@Work to Workday.

The next group to transition their learning content to Workday Learning, as of April 14, includes LinkedIn Learning, University Advancement, WashU Information Technology, the Brown School, WashU Medicine’s Department of Anesthesiology and more.

The project aims to transition all courses from Learn@Work to Workday by 2026. View which courses are moving in April and learn more about the project on the Workday@WashU website. Employees using content through LinkedIn Learning may continue to access it directly.

