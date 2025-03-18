Learn about inspiring people at WashU

The Office of Human Resources has a new initiative to spotlight staff members doing amazing work and to help build connections among employees. Visit the “Our People” website to read how they contribute to what WashU can do and to nominate a colleague to be featured in the future.
