WUSTL Key gets updated

WUSTL Key, the log-in ID and password used to access many applications across the university, will take on a different look Tuesday, March 18, as part of ongoing efforts to update university branding.

The name will change to WashU Key, and the current log-in page and university logos when logging into WashU 2FA through the Duo app all will be updated. Importantly, faculty, staff and students’ log-in credentials, process, security and system access won’t change. Email addresses also won’t be affected.

Read more about the change on the IT website.