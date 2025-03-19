Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

The Doctoral Council at Washington University in St. Louis seeks two new PhD students to serve for a two-year term beginning in August. Faculty and student organizations are encouraged to nominate outstanding PhD candidates for this student leadership opportunity. Students also may nominate themselves.

Read more about the criteria and application directions on the provost’s office website. The nomination deadline is April 11. Email vpge@wustl.edu with questions or to connect with current student representatives to discuss their experiences.