Open Educational Resources awards announced

WashU’s Digital Intelligence & Innovation Accelerator recently announced the winners of its inaugural Accelerator Awards for Open Educational Resources (OERs). The competition was held in partnership with WashU Libraries to better support faculty in adopting, adapting or creating such free resources for students.

The resources include course content, textbooks, learning aids and research materials; they are developed by faculty experts in the field and can be easily adapted for a particular class.

Learn more about the winning awardees and projects on the WashU Libraries website.