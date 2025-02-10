Leaders appointed for digital transformation

Two WashU faculty members have been appointed to leadership posts supporting the university’s Digital Intelligence & Innovation (DI2) Accelerator.

Nathan Jacobs, a professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and co-director of the Geospatial Research Initiative, and Betsy Sinclair, the Thomas F. Eagleton University Professor of Public Affairs and Political Science and chair of political science in Arts & Sciences, will serve as assistant vice provosts for digital transformation at Washington University in St. Louis.

Digital transformation is integral to the research pillar of the university’s “Here and Next” strategic plan. The DI2 Accelerator was founded in 2023 as the institutional home of digital transformation at WashU. Under Sinclair and Jacobs’ leadership, the accelerator will continue to evolve as a catalyst for digital research and innovation. To learn more about their appointments, visit the accelerator’s website.