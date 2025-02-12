THE RECORD

Rutledge-Jukes named to Forbes’ ’30 under 30′

Rutledge-Jukes

Heath Rutledge-Jukes, 25, a second-year student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” education list.

Rutledge-Jukes co-founded King of the Curve, a test-prep company for would-be medical students required to take standardized exams such as the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT. The app aims to boost scores by deterring high-stress, last-minute study sessions and offering personalized content that turns learning into a daily habit. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Competition submissions sought

Reminder of key university policies

Notables

Rutledge-Jukes named to Forbes’ ’30 under 30′

Duckett, Snipe chosen for selective summer program

Mwirigi awarded HHMI fellowship for exceptional early-career scientists

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Clark to enhance safety of autonomous systems

‘Here and Next’ Seed Grants awarded

Improving breast cancer risk assessment for Black women

The View From Here

02.10.25

02.03.25

01.15.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20