Rutledge-Jukes named to Forbes’ ’30 under 30′

Heath Rutledge-Jukes

Heath Rutledge-Jukes, 25, a second-year student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” education list.

Rutledge-Jukes co-founded King of the Curve, a test-prep company for would-be medical students required to take standardized exams such as the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT. The app aims to boost scores by deterring high-stress, last-minute study sessions and offering personalized content that turns learning into a daily habit.

