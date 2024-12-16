Lembke named to Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’

WashU senior Emma Lembke, 22, has earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” social media list.

Emma Lembke testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Lembke co-founded Log Off, an organization for and by teens who want to raise awareness about social media’s impact on mental health. She has testified before Congress and visited the White House to advocate for regulations and safety standards in social media and artificial intelligence (AI); is establishing Log Off chapters at WashU and other college campuses; and has emerged as a leading champion for digital wellness, appearing in The New York Times, Time, CBS News and other outlets. Lembke is majoring in political science in Arts & Sciences.

In addition to leaders in social media, the annual list highlights innovators in fields such as AI, media, sports, education, health care and finance.