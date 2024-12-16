THE RECORD

Lembke named to Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’

By Diane Toroian Keaggy

WashU senior Emma Lembke, 22, has earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” social media list. 

Emma Lembke testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Lembke co-founded  Log Off, an organization for and by teens who want to raise awareness about social media’s impact on mental health. She has testified before Congress and visited the White House to advocate for regulations and safety standards in social media and artificial intelligence (AI); is establishing Log Off chapters at WashU and other college campuses; and has emerged as a leading champion for digital wellness, appearing in The New York Times, Time, CBS News and other outlets. Lembke is majoring in political science in Arts & Sciences.  

In addition to leaders in social media, the annual list highlights innovators in fields such as AI, media, sports, education, health care and finance. 

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

WashU Libraries offer free access to newspapers

Professional clothing donations for students sought

Notables

Lembke named to Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’

Camille named Rangel fellow

Cabassa to deliver 2025 Aaron Rosen Lecture at SSWR conference

Obituaries

Sam Fox, business leader and philanthropist, 95

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

Research Wire

WashU Medicine funded to develop new postdoctoral training program

Ancient maize genomes help chart corn’s journey into eastern North America

Researchers aim to develop space biomanufacturing

The View From Here

12.09.24

11.25.24

11.18.24

Washington People

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20