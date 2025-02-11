Mwirigi awarded HHMI fellowship for exceptional early-career scientists

Neuroscientist Juliet Mwirigi, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has been named a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI). (Photo courtesy of HHMI)

Neuroscientist Juliet Mwirigi, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has been named a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The prestigious fellowship aims to support promising early-career scientists as they transition to becoming principal investigators. Mwirigi will receive up to $1.5 million for up to eight years for her research on finding effective treatments for chronic pain.

Mwirigi’s research focuses on finding effective treatments for chronic pain, which affects more than 20% of the adult U.S. population, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. But effective treatments for chronic pain are lacking because research, primarily conducted in rodents, has been difficult to translate into humans.

Mwirigi works in the lab of Robert W. Gereau, the Dr. Seymour & Rose T. Brown Professor of Anesthesiology and director of the Washington University Pain Center.

