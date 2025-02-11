THE RECORD

Mwirigi awarded HHMI fellowship for exceptional early-career scientists

Neuroscientist Juliet Mwirigi, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has been named a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI). (Photo courtesy of HHMI)

Neuroscientist Juliet Mwirigi, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has been named a Hanna H. Gray Fellow by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The prestigious fellowship aims to support promising early-career scientists as they transition to becoming principal investigators. Mwirigi will receive up to $1.5 million for up to eight years for her research on finding effective treatments for chronic pain. 

Mwirigi’s research focuses on finding effective treatments for chronic pain, which affects more than 20% of the adult U.S. population, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. But effective treatments for chronic pain are lacking because research, primarily conducted in rodents, has been difficult to translate into humans.

Mwirigi works in the lab of Robert W. Gereau, the Dr. Seymour & Rose T. Brown Professor of Anesthesiology and director of the Washington University Pain Center

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Competition submissions sought

Reminder of key university policies

Notables

Mwirigi awarded HHMI fellowship for exceptional early-career scientists

Leaders appointed for digital transformation

Academy honors two university faculty

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Clark to enhance safety of autonomous systems

‘Here and Next’ Seed Grants awarded

Improving breast cancer risk assessment for Black women

The View From Here

02.10.25

02.03.25

01.15.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20