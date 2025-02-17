Jun receives women in chemistry award

Jun

Young-Shin Jun, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been chosen to receive a 2025 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering award from the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).

The awards program, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, acknowledges and promotes the work of women chemists and chemical engineers worldwide.

Separately, the American Chemical Society (ACS)’s president and board of directors appointed Jun chair of the ACS Committee on Science. She leads efforts to champion frontier research in chemistry, formulate ACS policy statements and recognize outstanding chemists and chemical engineers. She served as chair of its science and technology subcommittee from 2020-24 and has been a member since 2017.

Jun’s Environmental NanoChemistry Laboratory advances the understanding of nanoscale interfacial chemistry and solid nucleation to tackle key challenges in energy and the environment.

