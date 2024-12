The Taylor Family Center for Student Success, along with the Center for Career Engagement at WashU, are expanding the Professional Clothes Closet to offer more free business attire to students.

The closet is accepting donations of professional clothing. Donations are welcome from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the following locations: Danforth University Center, Suite 110; Bauer Hall, Suite 250; and Knight Hall, Suite 210.