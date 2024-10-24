THE RECORD

St. Louis Fellows Program accepting student applications

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement invites undergraduate students to apply for the summer 2025 St. Louis Fellows Program.

The six-month fellowship program provides students from across schools and majors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in St. Louis by working full-time nonprofit or civic internships during the summer, along with attending community events and engaging in experiential curriculum.

Applications are open through Dec. 6. Learn more and apply by visiting the Gephardt Institute website.

