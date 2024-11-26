THE RECORD

Board of Trustees ad hoc committee continues work, seeks input

The ad hoc committee established by the WashU Board of Trustees to review the university’s policies and guidelines governing on-campus protests and demonstrations is continuing its work. The committee’s goal was to submit its report to the executive committee of the Board of Trustees in December. The committee now expects to submit its report in March. The board will share a report summary with the WashU community.

The committee continues to welcome input from the WashU community. Students and staff with a current wustl.edu email address can contact the committee at AHCommittee@wustl.edu. Faculty can share their feedback or request an interview through the Faculty Senate Council at fsc@wustl.edu.

