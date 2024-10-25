At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 27, numerous faculty members were granted tenure, effective that day.

Granting of tenure

Kirsten Gilbert Alberts as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine;

Robert A. Campbell as an associate professor of emergency medicine at WashU Medicine;

Carmen M. Halabi as an associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine;

Aki Ishida as a professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Juliet Iwelunmor as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine;

Alexxai V. Kravitz as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine;

Natasha M. V. Marrus, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine;

Ginger E. Nicol, MD, as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine;

Jonathan R. Brestoff Parker, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of pathology and immunology at WashU Medicine;

Clifford G. Robinson, MD, as a professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine;

Eduardo Rosa-Molinar as a professor of cell biology and physiology at WashU Medicine;

David A. Rosen, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine;

Lavinia Sheets as an associate professor of otolaryngology at WashU Medicine; and

Gang Wu as a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.