Physicist Dev awarded Humboldt research fellowship

Dev

Bhupal Dev, an associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences and a faculty fellow of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences at WashU, won an Alexander von Humboldt Foundation research fellowship. The fellowship recognizes Dev’s contributions to theoretical astroparticle physics and will enable him to further his research at the Mainz Institute for Theoretical Physics (MITP) in Germany. Dev will spend the next three summers, totaling nine months, at MITP.

The Humboldt Research Fellowship for experienced researchers is highly competitive and is designed to support internationally renowned scientists and scholars in pursuing long-term research projects in collaboration with German host institutions. Dev will conduct his work in collaboration with leading researchers from MITP and at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

Dev’s research proposal deals with the connection between neutrinos and dark matter — two of the least-known sectors in fundamental physics. He will analyze possible neutrino interactions with dark matter using a combination of laboratory, astrophysical and cosmological observations.

Read more on the physics website.