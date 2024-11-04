Wrighton named to Ingram’s top 50 leaders

Wrighton

Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor emeritus and the James and Mary Wertsch Distinguished University Professor at WashU, has been named to Ingram’s Magazine’s list of 50 power players and leaders in business.

Ingram’s Magazine is a leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas City. The publication’s 50th anniversary commemorative edition recognizes past and present leaders throughout the state of Missouri.

Wrighton was selected for his significant contributions to business and quality of life for Missouri citizens.