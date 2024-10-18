THE RECORD

Garcia named fellow of American Chemical Society 

Benjamin Garcia
Garcia

Benjamin Garcia, the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an American Chemical Society (ACS) fellow, one of 37 in this year’s class of fellows. The ACS fellows program celebrates outstanding contributions to chemistry, service to the field and advancement of the chemistry society’s work.

Garcia investigates proteins using mass-spectrometry techniques. His research is largely focused on characterizing proteins involved in regulating the activity of genes. To do so, he has developed specialized mass-spectrometry platforms and computation designed for these analyses. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Information security policies updated

CRE² accepting applications for funding

2025 Confluence Award submissions sought

Notables

Garcia named fellow of American Chemical Society 

Van Engen installed as Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities

Pappu named American Physical Society fellow

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Beyond lithium: Sodium-based batteries may power the future

Zhang receives doctoral dissertation award

New genomic surveillance tools could help efforts to eliminate damaging parasitic infections

The View From Here

10.14.24

10.07.24

09.30.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20