Garcia named fellow of American Chemical Society 

Garcia

Benjamin Garcia, the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named an American Chemical Society (ACS) fellow, one of 37 in this year’s class of fellows. The ACS fellows program celebrates outstanding contributions to chemistry, service to the field and advancement of the chemistry society’s work.

Garcia investigates proteins using mass-spectrometry techniques. His research is largely focused on characterizing proteins involved in regulating the activity of genes. To do so, he has developed specialized mass-spectrometry platforms and computation designed for these analyses.

