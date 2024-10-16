Pappu named American Physical Society fellow

Rohit V. Pappu, the Gene K. Beare Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering and director of the Center for Biomolecular Condensates at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as an American Physical Society Fellow.

Pappu

Pappu was selected for his innovative and fundamental studies regarding intrinsically disordered proteins and phase transitioning behaviors using polymer physics approaches and molecular simulations, according to the American Physical Society.

The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members nominated by their peers who have made advances in physics through original research and publication or have made innovative contributions in the application of physics to science and technology. The recognition is given to no more than one-half percent of the approximately 50,000 members of the society each year.

In addition to his roles in the McKelvey School of Engineering, Pappu is a member of WashU’s Hope Center for Neurological Disorders and its Roy and Diana Vagelos Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences’ Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Program.

Separately, Pappu recently was named the 2025 recipient of the ASBMB DeLano award for computational biosciences.

